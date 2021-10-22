The Ashanti Regional Police Command says it is increasing police visibility in the region amidst recent robbery and murder cases.

It has therefore called on residents to have confidence in the force to protect lives and properties.

The Ashanti Region, in recent times, has recorded some heinous crimes with the latest being the robbery attack at Santase Kokobeng where a 45-year-old security officer was murdered by armed robbers while they took about GH85000 away.

These crimes are said to have left residents of the region living in fear.

But, the Ashanti Regional Police Command says it has deployed more men for patrols to ensure that the safety of residents and their properties is protected.

Public Relation Officer of the Ashanti Regional Police Command, ASP Godwin Ahianyo, says the police is on course as far as tackling the criminals is concerned.

“The Command has put together an intelligence team to swiftly investigate the recent robbery attack at Kokobeng and other cases. The police are on course in investigating these crimes and we assure residents of the region that their security is of greatest concern to the command. We are putting every necessary measure in place t protect lives and properties” he assured.

He also urged residents to volunteer information about criminal activities in their vicinities to help rid the region of criminals.

“The command is urging residents with information about criminals and their activities to help the Police so we can better secure the region,” he urged.