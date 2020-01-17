The residents of Adenta SSNIT Flats and its environs are living in fear due to the lack of a better street lighting system and recent robbery attack. Individuals and businesses are attacked by armed men, even as early as 2pm.

Residents say the street lights have been off for over two years now. A resident of the area said that she is not able to take a walk in the evenings anymore, for fear of being attacked by thieves.

“Just recently, a man was attacked and shot dead by armed robbers in a daylight robbery,” a woman told Happy FM.

They are appealing to the MCE, to come to their aid quickly and not wait for someone to lose their lives again before an action is taken.

They appealed to the police patrol teams to patrol the interior of the areas and not the main roads because the armed robbers operate in the interior.

On the same show, the Public Relations Officer of the Accra Regional Police Command, DSP Afia Tenge revealed that she is not aware of the state of insecurity at Adenta SSNIT flat. “I don’t know about any issues of security at Adenta. The commander there will be the best person to address this, I will speak to the commander of Adenta to know the strategy he’s using for his jurisdiction,” she said.

She added that the people of Adenta should continue to have trust in the police. “Residents of Adenta should still keep their confidence in the Ghana Police.”

However, the district police commander who is a member of the District Security Council (DISEC), has refused to speak to the issues confronting his people even thou DSP Tenge disclosed that he was ready to speak to the Happy Morning Show team