Two armed robbers who were arrested by the police in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region have been sentenced to 20 years imprisonment each for robbery.

The two, Emeka Opara and Samuel Kalo, were arrested on May 30, 2022, following their attack on a victim at ECOBANK, Abrepo Junction, where they succeeded in bolting with a bag containing GH₵ 30, 000.

Based on police intelligence, they were fished out and duly prosecuted.

The full stolen amount was also retrieved.

The Police are pleading with any member of the public who can recognise any of them in connection with other crimes, to contact the nearest police station for further action.