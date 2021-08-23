A driver’s mate, who is believed to be in his late thirties, has been strangled to death by suspected armed robbers at Oborpah, in the Upper Manya Krobo Municipality of the Eastern Region.

The three-man robbery gang tied the deceased’s hands and legs together during the operation at a filling station.

The deceased, who was said to be sleeping under a truck parked at the Safety Fuel filling station, was mistaken for a security man on duty, according to an anonymous Police source.

The armed men stormed two separate filling stations during their operation and made away with a cash amount of GHC21,000.

They first attacked the Safety Fuel filling station and bolted with GHC16,040 after they threatened the attendants on duty.

The group then stormed the Pacific Filling station, which is about 150 metres from the former and few metres from a Police checkpoint on the Odumase Krobo-Asesewa Highway.

At the Pacific station, they took away GHC4,886.00 after threatening to shoot Samuel Mensah, a 23-year-old supervisor.

They, however, fled the scene before the Police arrived.

The Dademantse of the area, Moses Tetteh, who confirmed the incident to JoyNews, said the development has put fear in the residents.

“We are worried because there are robberies every now and then in this area. The police are near, but it is a surprise that they don’t fear them,” he stated.

This latest robbery attack on a filling station comes barely a week after three armed robbers invaded another filling station at Asenema, a suburb of Adukrom and made away with GHC1,200.

The robbers overpowered a security man on duty before carrying out their operation.

Occupants of a commercial vehicle, whose driver was buying fuel from the station, were also robbed of their personal belongings.

The gang fled into a nearby bush before the Police at Adukrom arrived at the scene.

The region has been notorious for robberies in recent times.

As a result, the Ghana Police Service has deployed its anti-robbery squad to the region to curb these incidents.

However, the anti-robbery squad, a few days ago, were attacked by another robbery gang on the Akyem-Ettokrom- Bunso stretch.

The robbers were about to attack a commercial vehicle when the Police bumped into them.

Upon seeing the Police team, the gang opened fire through the windscreen.

The Police also returned fire before the robbers escaped into the night.

Five spent shells of AK 47 and others were retrieved after which the Police conducted a swoop around the vicinity.