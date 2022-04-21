The Police have killed a suspected armed robber on the Walewale-Gambaga-Nalerigu road in the West Mamprusi Municipality of the North East Region.

Three accomplices also sustained gunshot wounds.

According to the Police, the robbers blocked the main road at Gaagbini, in the West Mamprusi municipality with logs to rob passengers.

Some drivers reported the incident to the Walewale police who dispatched a patrol team to the scene.

Upon arrival, the robbers engaged in an exchange of fire with the police, leading to the death of one person.

The injured robbers, however, managed to flee the scene with a manhunt launched for them.