Nollywood actress, Chioma Akpotha, has called out bloggers for “stealing” the visual content she shared from the wedding of Rita Dominic and her husband, Fidelis Anosike in the United Kingdom.

The couple had their white wedding in a North Yorkshire manor with few friends and family.

In a post on her Instagram page, the actress called out the bloggers for not acknowledging the source of the video they shared on their own pages.

She said: “My Darling RIRI is married and what a spectacle it was. At this point in time I would like to give thanks to the multitude of bloggers that were so carried away by the munificence of the event that they breached common social media etiquette and failed to acknowledge the source of their posted material. Namely moi. Not cool guys. Not cool. NOT COOL AT ALL!”

Her post has generated some responses from fans including colleague actresses, Kate Henshaw and Uche Jumbo who were part of the bridal team.

She simply wrote: “Let em know!!!!!!! That’s the way mbok” while Uche Jumbo said: “My own updater I dey vex! Chi baby don’t mind them ???????? but it’s the vexing in cuteness and beauty for me.”

Video credit: Chiomakpotha

The 3 dresses Rita Dominic wore on her wedding day in detail

Emotional moment Rita Dominic handed her bouquet to her maid of honour