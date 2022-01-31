Rihanna is expecting her first child with rapper boyfriend A$AP Rocky.

The pregnant singer proudly debuted her bare baby bump during an outing in Harlem, A$AP’s hometown, over the weekend.

The musicians held hands as they walked through Harlem over the weekend.

Rihanna, 33, wore a long pink jacket that was kept closed by just one button and a pair of loose ripped jeans for the outing. She completed the look with a long embellished necklace, which adorned her bump with jewels.

Rihanna’s bump was on full display.

The rapper, also 33, paired leather pants with a white sweater and blue jacket as he and the “Ocean’s Eight” star walked down the street.

The pair stopped strolling at one point so A$AP could wrap his arm around Rihanna and give her a sweet kiss on the forehead.

The rapper stopped to give RiRi a sweet smooch.

We’re told the lovebirds hit up trendy NYC eatery Carbone earlier this month and had to be seated at a different table in order to accommodate RiRi’s burgeoning belly.

“Rihanna was quite clearly drinking sparkling water and openly rubbing her baby bump,” an insider told Page Six.

The cold weather didn’t stop Rihanna from smiling as she debuted her bump.

“At one point she got up and had to maneuver the bump around the side of the table!”

It appears the Fenty Beauty mogul has been trying to hide her growing belly under baggy clothes and oversized jackets the past few months.

She was recently spotted at Peasant in NYC with A$AP wearing a massive red puffer jacket and sweatshirt – complete with gloves, statement earrings, a hat and heels.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky put on a fashionable display for a dinner outing in NYC earlier this month.

Days later, Rihanna was glowing as she turned up to her beau’s NYC recording studio in a turquoise sports jersey paired with stilettos, a winter coat and Goyard bag.

The “Diamonds” singer first sparked pregnancy rumors back in November, when she accepted her National Hero award of her native Barbados in a tight-fitting gown. She denied she was expecting at the time.

As for A$AP (real name: Rakim Mayers), he’s made no secret about his admiration for Rihanna, calling her the “love of his life” in an interview with GQ last May.

A$AP referred to Rihanna as “my lady” at the time, and said their relationship is different from any other he’s ever had.

Rihanna looked glowing as she turned up to her love’s recording studio in NYC Monday night

“So much better when you got the One…she amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones,” he gushed. “I think when you know, you know. She’s the One.”

He also expressed his desire to potentially have kids with Rihanna one day.

“If that’s in my destiny, absolutely,” he said. “Nah, but like, I think I’d be an incredible, remarkably, overall amazing dad. I would have a very fly child. Very.”

People confirmed the couple was dating in 2020. The pair were friends first and have known each other for years, with A$AP even opening for RiRi during her “Diamonds World Tour.”