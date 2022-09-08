Richarlison’s first goals for Tottenham broke Marseille’s stubborn resistance as Antonio Conte’s side made a winning return to the Champions League.

Marseille frustrated Spurs for large parts of this opening Group D game even after being reduced to 10 men early in the second half when Chancel Mbemba was sent off for a professional foul on Son Heung-min.

Spurs were struggling to make the breakthrough until Richarlison powered home a header from Ivan Perisic’s cross with 14 minutes left to open his account following his £60m summer move from Everton.

Richarlison added another with an even better header five minutes later, this time meeting Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg’s delivery at the far post to beat Marseille goalkeeper Pau Lopez and seal the points for Spurs.