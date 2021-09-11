Congregants of the St John’s Anglican Church have been taken aback by a bizarre turnout of events, Wednesday evening.

A Nigerian priest, identified as Rev Efe Urhogo, reportedly slumped and died while ministering on the altar.

He is said to have been fervently preaching to the multitudes who were present for the Anglican Youth Week programme.

Parishioners rushed the clergyman to the Eku Government General Hospital, Eku, where he was confirmed dead.

It was gathered that the remains of the late priest have been taken to the morgue.

The deceased hailed from Urhuoka-Abraka in the Ethiope East Local Government Area of Delta State.