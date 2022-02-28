The University Teachers’ Association of Ghana (UTAG) has urged members nationwide to honor its decision to return to the classroom on Monday, February 28, 2022.

The Association had already communicated its readiness to temporarily comply with the court order to resume work after an injunction was granted the National Labour Commission (NLC).

The suspension will last until March 4.

However, a referendum conducted by the UTAG’s National Executive Council show an overwhelming rejection of the decision from public universities to pick up their tools.

As the results of the ongoing referendum trickle in, the lecturers are expected to consider the outcome within five days, according to UTAG regulations.

“…we wish to urge all UTAG members to kindly return to the lecture rooms to teach as per the circulars released by the Management Team of the various Public Universities till the NEC of UTAG states otherwise,” the association said in a statement on February 26.

The statement was signed by UTAG’s National President, Prof Solomon Nunoo and National Secretary, Dr Asare Asante-Annor.

Below is the full statement: