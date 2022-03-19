Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has said government is working towards easing COVID-19 restrictions at the country’s land borders.

Government in 2020, following the outbreak of the pandemic, closed the country’s land borders to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in the country. The land borders have since not been opened for trading activities and travel purposes.

The Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has disclosed in a tweet on Thursday, that President Akufo-Addo “has been engaged in meetings in preparation to announce easing of restrictions at our borders and tackling escalating fuel prices.”

Yesterday and today @NAkufoAddo has been engaged in meetings in preparation to announce easing of restrictions at our borders and tackling escalating fuel prices. — Kojo Oppong Nkrumah (@konkrumah) March 17, 2022

The easing of the restrictions at the borders may add up to the government’s measures to address the current economic challenges.

Currently, government is holding a crunch Cabinet meeting to find solutions to the raging economic challenges.

The meeting, being held at the Peduase Lodge, will end on Sunday, March 20, 2022.

The deliberations are being chaired by President Akufo-Addo and attended by all NPP MPs, ministers, government appointees, and the governing New Patriotic Party leadership.

According to JoyNews’ sources, the meeting will discuss whether the government should continue to push through with the E-levy Bill or resort to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), in the face of the current fiscal hurdles.

Meanwhile, Executive Director for Africa Centre for Health Policy and Analysis, Dr. Thomas Anaba, is worried about government’s intention to ease restrictions at the borders.

“What I am wondering is how they are going to implement this in a very porous borderline. Our land borders have several unapproved routes that people are using and if anybody wants to dodge the payment of $150 to do a test before he comes in and he’s as much as hiring a motor that can take him through one of those unapproved routes to come in and pay less than $150 dollars to get into Ghana,” he said on The Pulse on Friday.