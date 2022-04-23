The Executive Director of the Institute for Democratic Governance (IDEG) has criticised civil service workers for demanding neutrality allowance.

According to Emmanuel Akwetey, it is unethical for public servants to ask to be paid for a requirement of their job stipulated in the constitution.

Mr Akwetey, therefore, said civil servants who are interested in politics should resign.

“I am ashamed they said the Minister promised or the Supreme Court said this should be done. We must serve selflessly.

“They are paid enough and given accommodation and cars among others, so this idea that you should be neutral and be paid is unethical,” he intimated.

The Civil and Local Government Staff Association, Ghana (CLOGSAG) announced its intention to embark on a nationwide strike on April 21 over government’s failure to pay its members their neutrality allowance.

The Association in a statement said the allowance formed part of a Memorandum of Understanding entered into with the government on January 20, 2022.

Following the strike, government businesses have been adversely affected.

But speaking on Joy FM’s Ghana Connect, IDEG’s Executive Director questioned the morality of civil service workers for demanding the allowance.

He quizzed, “So anytime you are not paid [the allowance], does your neutrality shift into partisanship?”

He also observed that the allowance is a clear indication that the system of the country is broken.

“We are now turning corruption into values but it is wrong. If you join civil service and feel you have political interest, resign.”