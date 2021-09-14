Flood has taken over Dakurpe-Kibilma Road after three days of heavy downpour in the Bole district of the Savannah Region.

The flood has swept through major connecting roads to Bole, Tinga and Bamboi, causing residents to halt their daily activities.

Residents stranded as flood takes over major roads in Bole

Residents of the area, for some days now, find it difficult to travel, especially to access healthcare and trading in other nearby communities.

The Assemblyman for the area, Muhammed Abubakari, remarked that the emergency roads at Dakur and Kibilma have also been eroded.

He said his worry is on the healthcare in case of emergency or fire outbreaks in the two communities.

He, therefore, appealed to the assembly and ministry in charge of roads to help construct the road which has been a death trap for over two years now.

Meanwhile, the District National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) manager, Kipo Sule, disclosed that he has presented his report to the Savannah Regional NADMO Director and the District Chief Executive for Bole after visiting the area.

He added that he has been assured that a Road Engineer will survey the area and access the situation.



