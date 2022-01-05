The decision to shoot some scenes of a Hollywood movie at the Axim Government Hospital has resulted in the closure of the Female Ward and Maternity Block to the public for over four months.

Residents who have been affected by the closure of the two facilities have asked the hospital administration to, as a matter of urgency, cancel the agreement with the Hollywood officials and resume delivery of health care services.

A group, calling itself Axim Youth Alliance has also petitioned government through the District Assembly over the matter.

Speaking to JoyNews, the leader of the group, Solomon Eshun disclosed that the Hollywood movie crew has not started shooting, as such, it is imprudent to lock up the facilities for months as patients bear the brunt.

“They closed the Female Ward and Maternity Block in August, 2021. We were told the closure was for the production of a movie but since then, the contract has ended, and yet the production of the movie has not even started.

“Both male and females are sharing the same ward, this is causing congestion. So we plead with the authorities to open it immediately,” he stressed.

Both males and females are sharing the same wards causing congestion in the facility

Mr. Eshun further recounted how pregnant women have been affected by the decision.

According to him, “Just last week, three women came to deliver, but because of unavailable space, these women in labour had to sit in plastic chairs to wait for their turn to deliver.”

The leader who could not fathom why patients, particularly, women are being subjected to such treatment quizzed, “Why should this be happening when there is a big facility sitting there idle?”

He, therefore, suggested that the hospital’s authorities, should reopen the closed facilities until the Hollywood production team returns for shooting.

The Municipal Chief Executive for Nzema East, Dorcas Armoah who received the petition assured the group that she’ll address the issue.

“Thank you for the patience you people have had with the authorities. With what you have said, I think that is respect and a step in the right direction.

“I work with speed and accuracy and now that you have given me this document, I assure you that this issue will be addressed as soon as possible,” she stated.

The Administrator of the Axim Government Hospital, Mr. Wahaab also acknowledged the concerns of the group and indicated his readiness to resolve the issue.