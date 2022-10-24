Residents in the Ga West Municipality of the Greater Accra Region have protested against the appalling condition of their roads.

The protesting communities included Achiaman, Doblogonno and Akraman, all at Amasaman.

The protest disrupted traffic flow and caused a gridlock on the main road linking Amasaman to Kasoa.

The angry residents, led by commercial vehicle drivers from the communities, mounted barriers on the road, leaving commuters stranded.

Some of the residents wore red bands around their necks, heads and waists, and erected human walls by holding hands

Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem co-host, Chief Jerry Forson, who was in the area, reported that the angry protestors prevented vehicles, including motorbikes, from moving out of the area.

“I see four school buses being prevented from leaving the area and many workers are also stranded,” he added.

Some of the residents, who spoke to CJ, said commuting on the roads had become frightening and dangerous for both drivers and passengers.

They hoped that their protests will move authorities to fix their roads and put an end to their misery.