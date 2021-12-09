Residents at Yilo and Lower Manya Krobo in the Eastern Region have expressed grave concern about the current energy situation in the area.

For the past four days, everything has grinded to a halt with hospitals resorting to using generators for healthcare.

According to reports, health centres have to shut their plant at 12:00am to save their fuel for the next day.

Other businesses like printing houses, barbers, hairdressers have also received their fare share of the problem ahead of the yuletide.

The hardest hit are cold store operators who have to dispose hundreds of cartons of decomposed fish due to the power cut.

They have also been saddled with the cost of repairing their huge industrial fridges that have broken down as a result of the power challenges.

An aggrieved resident, Sabastian Okyere, who operates a private laboratory at Atoa, a town at Manya Krobo, said the power cuts have severely affected his business.

He has to make emergency fuel purchases to power his generator to save the samples from going bad.

Mr Okyere appealed to the chiefs and opinion leaders in the area to engage Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to restore their power.

Meanwhile, ECG has attributed the power outages on activities of unscrupulous persons overloading some transformers which has destroyed several others within the communities.

The power distributor has, therefore, resolved to shut down the feeder at the Bulk Supply Point directly feeding the communities in order to protect its network, lives and property.