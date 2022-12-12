The Chairman of the Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee says he is certain that the report on the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, will be submitted before Parliament rises on 21st December, 2022.

Mr Anyimadu-Antwi explained that the delay in passing the Bill is attributable to factors such as the presentation of the 2023 Budget, the Committee being financially handicapped and other interferences that hindered their meetings with the Attorney-General.

Despite the aforementioned hindrances, he assured the public that the report would be placed before Parliament in due course.

“I am hopeful that we can submit the report before we rise for Christmas. We are far advanced on the Bill, if we have a window of opportunity, we will conclude this and file the report,” he told Emefa Apaw on JoyNews’ The Probe on Sunday.

Mr Anyimadu-Antwi added that the Bill had been revised from its original form.

He used the opportunity to debunk assertions that he is responsible for the delay in the passage of the Bill.

The Committee Chairman explained that a meeting cannot take place until he and the ranking members are able to agree on a date and time.