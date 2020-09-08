

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Marrer Ghana Limited and Susatgad Boat Building and Fishing Industries, Novihoho Afaglo, has slammed both the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) for failing to develop the Volta region.



According to the CEO, both the NPP and NDC have failed the people of the Volta region because a region, which for a long time has been described as a world bank for a party, still lacks development.



Mr Afaglo said it is time the people from the Volta region do away with both the NPP and NDC due to lack of development and false promises.



“What it is now is that until these two parties find it necessary to establish schools and setup factories to create employment for the youth and support the agricultural sector to help the indigenes, the people would continue to wallow in poverty,” he said.



Mr Afaglo said after parents have struggled to pay huge sums of money to foot their children’s school fees, they come out of school unemployed and become a burden to society.



“I am pleading with the sitting government, led by Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, to throw light on the people of Ketu South District to enable them change the mentality of the fact that the Volta region is an NDC stronghold,” he said.

“We all are sons and daughters of this great nation and it is our humble plea that the President would let this go down in the history books as the one who have turned things around in terms of development in the district,” he added.



He said politicians, who have emerged from Ketu South in these two parties such as Archibald Letsa, Okudzeto Ablakwa, Dzifa Gomashie and a host of others representing the Volta region, have outlived their usefulness.



Mr Afaglo said the only developmental projects in the area are those that their forefathers and fathers did during the PNDC era such as establishing schools and others.



“My father Tougbui Satsimadza Afari II single handedly began to develop the Ketu South District by building schools, hospitals and investing in the agricultural sector,” he said.