Julia Nwoko, daughter of Nigerian politician and husband of actress Regina Daniels, has announced she is set to welcome a baby girl.

This brings Regina a step closer to being a first-time grandmother at just age 22.

Julia Nwoko, the eldest daughter of the politician, Ned Nwoko, is expecting her first child with her partner.

Julia, who is the daughter of Ned Nwoko and his first wife Barrister Lilly Nwoko, announced her pregnancy on her Instagram page on Wednesday, June 21, 2023.

She shared the photos which captured her radiating in a pink dress which made her huge baby bump visible.

Other photos also captured her in her partner, Prince Ojuola’s warm embrace as they posed for the camera.

Excitement and warm wishes flooded the comment section of her post as friends, family, and followers expressed their joy and sent prayers for a safe delivery.