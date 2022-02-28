Last wife of Nigerian billionaire and politician, Ned Nwoko, has gifted her sister a brand new car and phone.

The 21-year-old Nwoko presented the items to her sister, Destiny Daniels to usher her into adulthood as she turns 18.

While Destiny was on set, she interrupted her movie scene and presented her a Samsung S10 phone, under which the keys to a Hyundai car lay.

The elated celebrant rushed out to have a feel of the red ‘tear-rubber’ car while onlookers cheered her on.

Describing what she gave her sister as an “adult gift”, the actress noted that the car was what she (Destiny) needed the most.

In appreciation, Destiny wrote: “I was on set and my big sister came and gave me the biggest surprise. I got a car gift! I’m still screaming. I’m super happy. Thank you sissy.”

Destiny is the only sister of Regina, and the last born of their family.