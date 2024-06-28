Referees manager of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Alex Kotey has urged referees to prepare themselves spiritually and mentally when appointed to officiate a game.

He believes this is one of the ways referees in the local league can have good games because they will be guided when they prepare themselves spiritually.

The end of the season was marred by alleged fixed matches led by referees to save some teams from being relegated from the topflight.

Some fans threatened to beat the referees involved in such schemes.

But Mr. Kotey said if referees prepare both mentally and spiritually, they cannot be manipulated.

“Every referee must prepare themselves spiritually and mentally,” Alex Kotey said in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ultimate Sports Show.

“I was born on a Thursday. If I am supposed to officiate a game, the Thursday before the game, I fast and when I fast, I get a lot of revelations that tell me do if I am going to the game I have to do this and that and I will do it. For the laws of the game, we will train you,” he added.

