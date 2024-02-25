Asante Kotoko assistant coach, David Ocloo, has criticized the centre referee following their loss to Heart of Lions.

On Saturday afternoon, the Porcupine Warriors faced the Premier League returnees at the Hohoe Sports Stadium for the matchday 18 games.

In the 52nd minute, the home side secured the much-needed three points with Godfred Kwadwo Asamoah’s only goal.

After the match, Ocloo spoke out against the officiating, calling for improved performance from match officials.

“I wouldn’t want to talk about the referee, but we all saw what happened. I think if we want our football to progress, our referees need to step up,” he said.

Asante Kotoko’s defeat leaves them in 3rd place with 29 points.

The team aims to bounce back when they host Bibiani Gold Stars at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, March 3, for the matchday 19 games.