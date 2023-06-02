Referee Anthony Taylor was forced to run for his dear life as angry AS Roma fans attacked him at the airport as he made his way home from refereeing the Europa League final.

The English referee took charge of the final in Budapest between serial winners Sevilla and Jose Mourinho’s Serie A side.

It was a busy night for the Englishman, who flashed 13 yellows as the La Liga outfit continued their incredible record in the competition, winning it for a seventh time in 18 years, stretching back to when it was still known as the UEFA Cup.

They fell behind to Paulo Dybala’s opener before a Gianluca Mancini own goal squared things up ten minutes after the break.

The pair couldn’t separated in 120 minutes, so penalties it was. And Jose Luis Mendilibar’s men held their nerve to secure a 4-1 victory on spot kicks and bring the trophy back to what is now it’s spiritual home in the South of Spain.

But the night didn’t end for Taylor when Gonzalo Montiel converted the decisive pen, which proved controversial after Taylor ordered a retake on the advice of VAR shortly after the Argentine had missed his initial attempt.

