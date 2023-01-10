A founding member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is charging President Nana Akufo-Addo to reduce the current number of ministers to 14.

According to him, 14 competent ministers would be able to manage the affairs of the state, without deputy ministers.

Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe was speaking on possible changes that will help the legacy of President Akufo-Addo’s administration.

He told host Bernice Abu-Baidoo on JoyNews’ AM Show that the President must appoint fewer ministers than the existing 110.

Aside from reducing the number of ministers, he suggested that the Auditor General be allowed to work independently.

This, he says, will benefit the country.

The last suggestion of the stalwart to the President was for President Akufo-Addo to “set the courts free.”

He stressed that the various appointments to the supreme courts must be stopped because it would not help the country, adding that if the court system fails, Ghana is doomed as a nation.

In his view, the appointment of about 15 judges to the Supreme Court was unnecessary, stressing that seven able judges should be enough for the Supreme Court of a small country like Ghana.

“Seven Supreme Court judges who are solid can run this country. And they should be Supreme Court Justices who can lead in justice, and they know what they are doing for this country,” he said, citing examples of the likes of Justices such as Van Lare, Sir Aku Korsah, Sir Edward Akufo-Addo, and Justice Acolatse, who he claims were judges who could not be compromised.

Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe clarified that while President Akufo-Addo could appoint the judges, he should give them autonomy.