The Omanehene of Asante Akyem Agogo Traditional Area, Nana Akuoko Sarpong, has charged landlords in the area to reduce rent fees, especially for university students.

Nana Sarpong made this pronouncement at the annual community sitting in his palace on behalf of students at the Presbyterian Training College.

To him, students at the college are assets to the town and they cannot afford to lose them over exorbitant rent fees.

“Second-year students per the school’s system vacate from the campus to rent rooms in the town to make way in the hostel for first years, hence, charging exorbitant fees will be a burden for most of them.

“As we all know, the people of Asante Akyem Agogo have worked so hard to see the school grow up to the level it is and can’t afford to lose the school to a different locality due to the high cost of the rent,” he stated.

The chief also urged the Municipal heard pastor of the Presbyterian Church, Rev Charles Baah Ankrah, who doubles as the Chairman for the local council of churches to join the call and extend it to all the local churches.

The linguist, Nana Boakye Yiadom, who spoke on behalf of the chief, lamented that some landlords behave like dictators and lock up their gates preventing students who stay late on campus from getting access to the house.

He hinted that this shouldn’t be done because it is a security risk to the students, especially the female students who become prone to rape or attacks in the dark.

He, therefore, called on all landlords and landladies to reconsider the cost of rent with immediate effect.