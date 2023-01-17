The Electoral Commission has reacted to an alleged recruitment advert being circulated on social media.

According to the Commission, it is not undertaking any recruitment exercise and the public should therefore disregard the said advertisement.

In a press release issued by the Chairperson, Jean Mensa, the commission said it’s attention has “been drawn to an advertisement circulating on various social media platforms that the Commission is undertaking a recruitment exercise.”

Below is the full statement: