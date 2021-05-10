A Diego Carlos own goal deep in stoppage time gave Real Madrid a 2-2 draw against Sevilla as Los Blancos missed the chance to go top of La Liga.

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid’s goalless draw on Saturday presented Zinedine Zidane’s side with a golden opportunity to leapfrog their rivals in the table, but Julen Lopetegui’s visitors had other ideas.

The hosts appeared to have taken the lead after just 12 minutes when Karim Benzema squeezed in a header at the back post from an Alvaro Odriozola cross, but a late offside call was made to rule it out.

Sevilla, who started well, rubbed salt into the wounds by finding the back of the Real Madrid not long after, with Fernando guiding a finish past Thibaut Courtois after a knock-down inside the box from a freekick.

Vinicius Junior should have equalised in the second half when Toni Kroos put a chance on a plate for him, but the Real Madrid goal came on 67 minutes, with the German midfielder setting up substitute Marco Asensio for a near-post strike.

Benzema won a penalty after a breakaway only for VAR to pull the play all the way back to an Eder Militao handball inside the box at the other end of the pitch. Ivan Rakitic converted the spot kick to put Sevilla ahead.

Eden Hazard was introduced off the bench as Real Madrid pursued another equaliser and the Belgian played a role in a deflected Kroos shot finding the back of the net four minutes into stoppage time at the end of the match.

The result sees Real Madrid move back up into second place above Barcelona, but Zidane’s side are still two points behind La Liga pace-setters Atletico Madrid with just two fixtures left to play.