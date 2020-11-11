The New Patriotic Party (NPP), under the leadership of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, is presenting itself to Ghanaians to be re-elected to continue to lead this country for the next four years, 2021-2025.

We began this journey four years ago with the promise to rebuild this country, fully aware of the numerous challenges that Ghanaians faced.

In our 2016 Manifesto, we presented to Ghanaians our determination to tackle these numerous challenges. We shared an inspiring vision to build a Ghana Beyond Aid. Rebuilding seemed an impossible task. There were doubts in the minds of many about our ability to overcome the challenges.

In the course of our first term in office, we have made what seemed impossible a reality. With skill and experience, we have brought the Black Star to its fitting status in the comity of nations.

The President’s vision of Ghana Beyond Aid has ignited the imagination of Ghanaians. With speed, we have made significant progress in restoring economic stability, improved macroeconomic conditions that affect the lives of Ghanaians and the successes of businesses, stimulating growth, and providing opportunities for job creation led by the private sector, supported by a much improved and stable banking system. We were on schedule to maintaining our momentum for progress before the Coronavirus pandemic’s (COVID-19) major disruptions in every aspect of our national life occurred, including the tragic loss of lives.

Managing the disruptions, mobilising resources, protecting citizens from a ravaging virus, and making sure that our progress is not derailed, have been the focus of the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his Government. And it is not hard to see why Ghanaians are investing even greater trust in his leadership.

We present to you, first, what we have delivered, and are delivering on the promises we made to you, and second, to ask, once again, humbly, for your mandate for the next four years so we can continue building on, and completing the work that we, together, have started.

Below is the NPP Manifesto