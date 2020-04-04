Adhering strictly to health protocols and safety tips during this time of COVID-19 outbreak is crucial to prevent a faster spread of the virus and slow the rate of infection.

However, my attention has been drawn to a COVID-19 case in the Dome-Kwabenya constituency which raises serious health concerns to the constituents. The case in question refers to a Filling Station in the constituency which has been closed down because a staff tested positive for COVID-19.

Inasmuch as I will commend the local health officials for closing down the Fuel Station, it is quite worrying to allow the entire staff to go home without any form of quarantine or isolation. Verified information also shows that they were recalled for their samples to be taken when their colleague tested positive and were asked to return home.

This is disturbing and puts the entire constituency in particular, and Ghanaians in general, at risk in times like this. This raises a few questions:

Why were the filling station staff not quarantined and were asked to go home? Could the staff who tested positive have come into any form of contact with a colleague? What form of psychological process have they taken the staff through to allay their fears? In the event one or two of the staff may have come into contact with their colleague who tested positive, what measures have been put in place to ensure that they also do not come into contact with family members at home?

I want to call on the health authorities in the constituency to raise the bar when it comes to handling issues surrounding COVID-19 because the slightest form of negligence and oversight will put the entire nation at risk. Our health is our wealth and we need to be on the alert to protect everyone. I call on the Ghana Health Service and other higher authorities to investigate this particular case and correct any anomaly.

I want to also call on everyone in the constituency to strictly comply with all the safety tips, especially washing hands with soap under running water, covering the nose and mouth while sneezing and observe social distancing. It is against these reasons that I personally donated items such as Veronica Buckets, hand sanitizers, tissues and soap to market women, drivers and the police among others so we all keep safe.

In conclusion, I will also add to the call for everyone to stay home as part of the efforts to stop the spread of the virus.

Issued by:

Mrs Elikplim Akurugu, NDC Parliamentary Candidate for Dome-Kwabenya Constituency