Manchester City retained their Premier League title with a 3-2 victory over Aston Villa on Sunday.

Things were not so simple this season, with Liverpool going on an incredible run of form to push City all the way until the last day.

Pep Guardiola’s side staged a stunning late comeback with three goals in five with a double from Gundogan and Rodri to secure the title amid dramatic scenes at Etihad Stadium.

This represents the Citizens’ sixth Premier League title win and follows their comfortable victory in 2020/21.

Check out some reactions after Man City retain their crown for the fourth time in five years.

AND THAT’S NUMBER 4…🏆🏆🏆🏆



WHAT A WAY TO END AN AMAZING SEASON!!! 🥳



Thank you all for your support throughout the campaign, I hope we done you proud! 😁



An absolute honour to be a part of this incredible club 💪🏽 @mancity 💙 pic.twitter.com/kUwnhRQoyE — Kyle Walker (@kylewalker2) May 22, 2022

Grealish was thrilled after wining his first title in ‘perfect way’

PREMIER LEAGUE CHAMPIONS! 🏆

WOW 😢💙 pic.twitter.com/I1r9i9nXon — Jack Grealish (@JackGrealish) May 22, 2022

I swear you’ll never see anything like this ever again… Again 🏆🏆🏆🏆

💙 CHAMPIONS @mancity pic.twitter.com/FExAyFMUde — Raheem Sterling (@sterling7) May 22, 2022

MAKE THAT 4 🏆🏆🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/D8lqCRXNgx — Riyad Mahrez (@Mahrez22) May 22, 2022

Maybe City should give this man a statue, too 🔥😂 Congrats Gündo, Congrats @ManCity 🏆💪🏼 @IlkayGuendogan — Leroy Sané (@leroy_sane) May 22, 2022