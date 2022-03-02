Popular American rapper, Wiz Khalifa has taken to social media to announce to music lovers to anticipate a new jam from him and Wizkid.

Even though he failed to tell when he is dropping the song, an excited Khalifa made the announcement on his Instagram Story.

He wrote: Wizkhalifa and @wizkidayo on the way. Don’t TELL EVERYBODY!!! #multiverse.

As expected, fans of Wizkid are thrilled with the announcement and they used the opportunity to take a swipe at some A-list musicians.

According to some of the comments, the fact that Wiz Khalifa made the announcement himself and not Wizkid goes a long way to prove Wizkid’s worth in the global music industry.

Check out some of the comments below:

MORE: