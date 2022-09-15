It has come to the notice of the Okpelor Sowah Din Family of Teshie and Nmai-Dzorn that the Nungua Stool is laying claim over a large portion of Nmai-Dzorn South Lands under the disguise of Phase I, Phase II and Phase III of Trassaco Valley Estates at Adjirigarnor, Motorway Extension and East Legon, per the Supreme Court judgment dated December 16, 2020, in the case involving Empire Builders versus Topkings and Others, Civil Appeal No. J4/10/2019, and wishes to state as follows:

That the said judgment of the Supreme Court does not affect any portion of the Nmai-Dzorn lands because the Okpelor Sowah Din Family was not a party to Civil Appeal No. J4/10/2019. That the Supreme Court in its own wisdom on 5th May 2004 affirmed the High Court decision on July 26, 2000, declaring the Okpelor Sowah Din Family of Teshie and Nmai-Dzorn as lawful owners of all Nmai-Dzorn Lands in a suit entitled ADJETEY AGBOSU and 5 OTHERS versus EBENEZER NIKOI KOTEI AND 4 OTHERS, Civil Appeal No. J4/24/2002. That Empire Builders sued Topkings Enterprise Ltd and others over about 64–acre land situate and lying about hundred feet South East of Nmai-Dzorn Eastern boundary land which is far away from Trabi Stream and Ponds which from time immemorial forms the boundary between Nmai-Dzorn and Adjirigarnor. That the Okpelor Sowah Din Family of Teshie and Nmai-Dzorn has been the allodia owner of all Nmai-Dzorn lands with an approximate area of 1,7932.231 acres. That Nmai-Dzorn and Adjirigarnor are among a cluster of Teshie villages such as Ashale Botwe, Sraha, Otano, Dzornaaman, Tesaa etc. all members of the erstwhile Association of Teshie Ngarno villages. That in May 27th 1988, the Lands Commission caused a statutory declaration of all Nmai-Dzorn Lands to be published in the Daily Graphic for three (3) months and apart from the Ashale Botwe Family no other citizen of the nation let alone the Nungua Stool protested. That again in 26th August 1995 the Land Title Registry also caused another publication in the Weekly Spectator and again nobody apart from the Ashale Botwe Family protested. That Empire Builders and Trassaco Estates Development Ltd. were grantees of Adjirigarnor and they are situated at the south of the Trabi, DukuEnumo and OnukpaWohe Stream and Ponds which is the boundary between Nmai-Dzorn and Ashale Botwe. That in 2007, Trassaco Estates Development Ltd. unlawfully constructed a fence wall across the stream on the Nmai-Dzorn eastern boundary to the University Farm Road encompassing an area of about 250 acres. That earlier in 2005, the Okpelor Sowah Din Family had leased various acres of land totalling about 150 acres to individuals and companies which had been duly and lawfully plotted into the records of the Lands Commission. That in January 2008, the Family had information from Survey Department that the South Eastern portion of the Nmai-Dzorn lands where Trassaco had walled had been carved out of the Nmai-Dzorn cadastral plan which was prepared and signed in 1995 and renamed Adjirigarnor to the amazement of the Family. That few weeks later the Family sighted a publication in the Ghanaian Times of an application by Trassaco Estates Development Ltd. to be registered as proprietor of a land situated at Adjirigarnor. That the Family on 10th March lodged a protest against the application on the grounds that the Okpelor Sowah Din Family had not assigned any portion of Nmai-Dzorn South lands to Trassaco and also the unlawful and deceitful manner in which the locality of the disputed land has been changed from Nmai-Dzorn to Adjirigarnor which was not upheld by the then Land Title Registry. That from 2008 to date some grantees of the Okpelor Sowah Din Family are in Court with Empire Builders and Trassaco Estates Development Ltd. over the portion of the Nmai-Dzorn South Lands which has been “christened” Phase III with the Family as an interested Party. That the Okpelor Sowah Din Family of Teshie and Nmai-Dzorn states that the South Eastern portions of the Nmai-Dzorn lands where Trassaco East Dev. Ltd had walled and which had been unlawfully carved out from the Nmai-Dzorn cadastral plan and the Nmai-Dzorn South lands which had been ‘christened’ Phase III of Trassaco Valley Estates at Adjirigarno do not form part of the land, the subject matter of the Supreme Court in Civil Appeal No. J4/10/2019. Therefore the Okpelor Sowah Din Family of Teshie and Nmai-Dzorn passionately urge the general public particularly homeowners in Phase III to disregard the notice by the Nungua Stool in regard to the Nmai-Dzorn lands as stated in this notice and treat it with the contempt it deserves.

Signed…………………………………………………

Nii Okpelor Sowah Ablor( Head of Family )

Signed………………………………………………….

Alex Adjei ( Acting Secretary of the Family )