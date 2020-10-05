Agyakwa Hospital and GS Medical Structural Engineering have expressed displeasure about a news publication carried on Adom FM and TV Thursday, October 1, 2020 which suggested the company may have lost a case between them and its aggrieved employees.

The company has issued a rejoinder through its solicitors, saying the matter is still before a High Court in Koforidua, urging all parties to refrain from commenting on the case which is active in Court to avoid prejudicing the outcome.

The Solicitors further explained that, Agyakwa Hospital and GS Medical as the defendants in the case have filed all necessary processes in defence and wish to state on record that, they have never absented themselves from court whenever the necessary hearing notice has been served on them.

They contend that according to procedure, a party cannot fail to serve hearing notice on the other party to the litigation and then turn round to claim that the other party didn’t appear in court.

Below, is the rejoinder which we have published unedited: