The Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) has launched a new strategy to drive environmental cleanliness and restore Kumasi to its pride as the Garden City of West Africa.

The exercise, to be known as ‘Sustainable Cleaning, Greening and Beautification project of Ashanti’ will involve planting of trees and the education of the public against indiscriminate disposal of waste.

As part of the efforts to achieve the objective, the RCC is doing it in partnership with Zoomlion Ghana limited, an unexampled waste management company.

Ashanti Regional Minister, Hon Simon Osei Mensah, who launched the project on Tuesday August 24, 2021, explained that the move is to ensure that Kumasi regained its glory as the Garden City of West Africa and also restore order in the city.

He stated that, street sweepers will be employed from Zoomlion with their containers and trucks to help clear the waste generated by the city dwellers.

Mr Mensah added that the council will sensitise the public for a period of time to the need to keep the city clean and stop the indiscriminate disposal of waste. He further remarked that, sanitation bye laws will also be intensified to check indiscriminate waste disposal and sanction offenders.

For her side, Managing Director, Zoomlion Ghana Limited, Madam Gloria Anti, in her interview with the media at the function, pledged their support and commitment to make the exercise remarkable.

She said, the company has provided sanitation equipment and other requisite machines already, stressing that, they are fully prepared to execute the project decently to enhance hygienic living for residents.