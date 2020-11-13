It’s was a sad Thursday morning for the entire African continent as the former Ghanaian President passes on to eternity.

Ghanaian celebrity Shatta Wale has reacted to the death of the Ghanaian leader. According to Wale, some prophets in the country will soon claim the death was revealed to them by God.

“I know one Prophet, he will come out and say that he said it on 31st Dec 2019 that a great Ghanaian Hero will die in 2020… He will come p3333!…. We are waiting for them.. Azaaaa asofo),” he wrote on his Facebook page.

Rawlings was seen as a champion for the poor but came to be criticised for alleged human rights abuses.

He died in the hospital after a short illness.

A week of national mourning has been announced in Ghana for the country’s longest-serving leader.