Shop owners at Nyankomase Ahenkuro in the Assin South District of the Central Region are counting their loss after their shops were engulfed by fire.

Items including fridges, Irons, blenders, rice cookers, perfumes, pomades, and rubber products among others worth thousands of Ghana Cedis were destroyed by the fire.

The unfortunate incident happened January 26, 2023, around 12:00 pm when three suspects aged between 14 and 45 extended their hunting expedition to the market place.

Information gathered by Kasapa News’ Yaw Boagyan revealed that the hunters were hunting rats under one of the burnt stores and set fire to smoke them out of their hole, but in the process a huge fire erupted.

The suspects run away after seeing that the fire had intensified.

Shop owners and customers joined in dousing the fire with sand and fire extinguishers before the Fire Service personnel arrived.

Meanwhile, Police at Nyankomasi Ahenkro are on the heels of the suspects who have gone into hiding after the incident.