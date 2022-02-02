Nigerian rapper and record producer, M.I Abaga who turned 40 on October 4, 2021, is now engaged and set to wed.

Viral reports say MI Abaga got engaged to one Eniola Mafe earlier this week and she said yes.

Hours after their engagement, Eniola shared a portrait of herself with the caption that reads:

She said: “2022 is about to be a great year! The universe is just out here looking out for your girl” and her lover, MI Abaga responded with love struck emojis.

From our findings, Eniola Mafe holds an M.A. from Georgetown University School of Foreign Service in Washington, D.C. and a B.A. from Spelman College (Phi Beta Kappa).

Eniola was named Okay Africa 100 Women in Africa in 2018. She was also named one of the 99 most influential foreign policy leaders under the age of 33, or the “99 Under 33,” by Diplomatic Courier and Young Professionals in Foreign Policy in 2011 and one of 13 Young Africans Business/Economic Leaders to Watch in 2013 by Ventures Africa Magazine.

Eniola is the Nigeria Ambassador for Women in Africa Initiative and serves in the Technical Sub-Committee for the Nigerian Economic Summit Group, and has served on various non-profit boards.

Kemi Filani recalls that MI Abaga was in a longtime relationship with Erica Okundaye but they parted ways a few years ago.

The former Miss Nigeria, Erica Okundaye revealed that they failed at their romantic relationship, but as friends, they would do better, in one of her birthday messages to him.

She wrote:

True friends stop loving each other. We may have failed as lovebirds but as friends, we would do a better job. Fani your birthday is stamped into my heart so, no matter where I am and who I have become, I’ll always wish you a happy birthday. Happy birthday champ @mi_abaga.