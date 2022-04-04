The Public Relations Officer (PRO) at the Ministry of Education, Kwasi Kwarteng, on Sunday, April 3, donated food items to a Muslim community for this year’s Ramadan.

The beneficiary community was Domeabra in the Asante Akyem North Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

The food items donated included bags of rice, gallons of oil, packets of spaghetti, sugar, mackerel and sachets of tomato paste.

In attendance to support the presentation were representatives of the Hudai foundation, the Domeabra traditional council, assembly members and members of the community.

The Krontihene, Nana Afum Agyarko, who spoke on behalf of the community, commended Mr Kwarteng and Hudai for their kind gesture and entreated them to make it a stepping stone to greater opportunities.

He further used the opportunity to request a library facility and an Islamic school within the community.

The chief imam, Suleiman Musah, who received the items on behalf of the aged, expressed his profound gratitude to the donors.

Walui Nambe the assistant project coordinator, assured them of Hudai’s unflinching support to the community going forward.