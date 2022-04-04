President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has wished all Muslims in Ghana and around the world best of the season on the commencement of this year’s Ramadan fast.

The Islamic community in Ghana began their month-long fast on Sunday after the National Chief Imam, Shiekh Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu, declared April 3, as the start date for the 2022 Ramadan.

In a message posted on Facebook, Sunday, the President urged Muslims to commit to the essence of the period.

“It is a month of intense devotion and commitment to the principles of love, sacrifice, and devotion to duty.

“I urge Muslims to strive to live by these values, and cloak the month of Ramadan in sanctity and holiness,” he said.

Ramadan is the holiest month in the Islamic calendar for fasting, prayer, and introspection.

Below is his post on Facebook: