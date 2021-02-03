The Ghana Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists (GAMLS) has outlined procedures for the free COVID-19 testing for all Ghanaians.

The eight-step practice is to identify cases to facilitate management, quarantine and isolation to curb he further spread of the virus.

It is to be noted that an individual exhibiting symptoms of the virus cannot walk directly into a medical laboratory to request for a test.

Rather, the individual must visit a health centre where the workers will request for testing.

Find steps in press statement below: