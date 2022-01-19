Security Analyst, Dr Adam Bonaa, has reacted to the brawl that occurred at Nima yesterday, January 18.

The analyst with more than 20 years of experience said the Nima Police Division should be questioned over the brawl among the two gangs in the area as they are responsible for ensuring peace in the area.

He noted that such violence is not new in the country as Kasao, Budumbram as well as other areas within Ashaiman community in the country have recorded similar incidents.

“Mine is that what is happening in Nima is just a repeat occurrence and to probably let us know that the guns, weapons, firearms still exist and they operate very well knowing well that sometimes they will not come after them,” he said.

Mr Bonaa bemoaned that the location is noted to be close to the president’s house and as such, the police should have ensured no threat whatsoever to their security.

“Mine is that the Nima Police Division should have known this. I mean it is just a road that divides Nima Police Division and the presidents’ house and the president lives at Nima. So my point is that if the presidents’ house comes under attack, what will happen? So for me we should be asking the Nima Police Division questions, we need to ask them questions,” he stressed.



He further urged the Divisional Commander of the Nima Police Division to communicate all resources posing as a challenge in administering their responsibility of ensuring peace in the community.

He then called on the leaders responsible in resourcing the Police (Finance Minister) to do the needful to ensure top-notch security of the country.

Nima witnessed mass violence around 3:30 pm Tuesday, and the Police quickly intervened. The violence spread across some sections of Nima but was promptly stabilised.

Seven persons have since been arrested and aiding with information.