Manchester United will take on debutants Granada in the Europa League quarter-finals.

Granada will be looking to continue their dream run against a United side who edged out AC Milan 2-1 on aggregate in the last-16.

Arsenal, the other remaining English club in the competition, take on Slavia Prague, who defeated Rangers at Ibrox 2-0 (3-1 on aggregate).

Elsewhere, 2017 runners-up Ajax take on Roma, the UEFA Cup runners-up in 1991.

Dinamo Zagreb, who shocked Tottenham in the quarter-finals by coming back from 2-0 down in the first leg to win 3-2 on Thursday night, will host Villarreal managed by former Gunners boss Unai Emery.

The earliest Manchester United and Arsenal could face each other is in the final.

The quarter-final first legs will take place on April 8 before the return matches on April 15. The semi-final first legs will be held on April 28 and the second legs on May 6.

The Europa League final will take place at Gdansk Arena in Poland on May 26.

FULL DRAW:

Quarter-finals

Granada v Manchester United

Arsenal v Slavia Prague

Ajax v Roma

Dinamo Zagreb v Villarreal

Semi-finals

Granada/Manchester United v Ajax/Roma

Dinamo Zagreb/Villarreal v Arsenal/Slavia Prague

Final

Winner of semi-final 2 v Winner of semi-final 1

REMAINING EUROPA LEAGUE DATES