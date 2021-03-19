Manchester United will take on debutants Granada in the Europa League quarter-finals.
Granada will be looking to continue their dream run against a United side who edged out AC Milan 2-1 on aggregate in the last-16.
Arsenal, the other remaining English club in the competition, take on Slavia Prague, who defeated Rangers at Ibrox 2-0 (3-1 on aggregate).
Elsewhere, 2017 runners-up Ajax take on Roma, the UEFA Cup runners-up in 1991.
Dinamo Zagreb, who shocked Tottenham in the quarter-finals by coming back from 2-0 down in the first leg to win 3-2 on Thursday night, will host Villarreal managed by former Gunners boss Unai Emery.
The earliest Manchester United and Arsenal could face each other is in the final.
The quarter-final first legs will take place on April 8 before the return matches on April 15. The semi-final first legs will be held on April 28 and the second legs on May 6.
The Europa League final will take place at Gdansk Arena in Poland on May 26.
- FULL DRAW:
Quarter-finals
- Granada v Manchester United
- Arsenal v Slavia Prague
- Ajax v Roma
- Dinamo Zagreb v Villarreal
Semi-finals
- Granada/Manchester United v Ajax/Roma
- Dinamo Zagreb/Villarreal v Arsenal/Slavia Prague
Final
- Winner of semi-final 2 v Winner of semi-final 1
REMAINING EUROPA LEAGUE DATES
- Quarter-finals first legs: April 8
- Quarter-finals second legs: April 15
- Semi-finals first legs: April 29
- Semi-finals second legs: May 6
- Final: May 26 at Gdansk Arena, Poland