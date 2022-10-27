Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, is confident the Black Stars will put a good performance at the World Cup.

With less than a month, Ghana will make their fourth appearance in the biggest football tournament slated for November 21.

The West African side heads to Qatar as the lowest ranking country having dropped to the 61st place after recent international games against Brazil and Nicaragua.

However, the Speaker is optimistic the team can give a good account in the upcoming Mundial to help the country achieve a good feat in the football world.

“We have an opportunity to reposition our country in the world of football. Preparations for this I am persuaded, started long ago and we need to sharpen our focus and ensure our national football team gives a good account of itself in Qatar, ” he said as quoted by Joy Sports.

“As leaders, it is our duty to inspire and motivate the players, technical team and supporters,” he added.

Meanwhile, Mr Bagbin assured the national team of Parliament’s unwavering support ahead of the World Cup.

“I want to assure the Black Stars, this parliament is solidly behind them, and they should confidently go for the gold and cup,” he added.