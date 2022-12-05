Ghana defender, Daniel Amartey, says the penalty miss by skipper Andre Ayew affected the their game when they lost to Uruguay in their last group game at the 2022 World Cup.

The Ghana captain had an early penalty saved by Sergio Rochet before Uruguay scored twice in six minutes to hand the Black Stars an early exit on Friday at the Al Janoub Stadium.

Ghana’s hopes of progressing to the next stage of the World Cup came to an end thanks to a brace from Giorgio de Arrascaeta.

“It’s football, it happens,” the Leicester City defender said in an interview with FIFA+.

“If we had scored that penalty I think we would have [beaten] them but we missed the penalty and you can see the game changed.

“An early goal is most important and if we had scored they would have gone down,” he added.

Meanwhile, Ghana will be looking for a new manager following their early exit in Qatar, as head coach Otto Addo announced he will leave his role after the defeat by the South Americans.