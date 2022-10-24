The 2022 FIFA World scheduled in Qatar is only 27 days away, and Adomonline.com has taken a look at the seven most expensive Ghanaian players to feature in the tournament.

Otto Addo, a few days ago, released his 55-man provisional squad for the 2022 World Cup. However, the list is expected to be trimmed down to 26 before the tournament kicks off on November 19.

Here are the possible seven expensive players picked according to transfermarkt.com ahead of the Mundial:

1. Thomas Partey (£38.00m)

The Arsenal maestro still holds the top spot as the most expensive in the squad with £38.00m.

The Black Stars assistant captain completed a big move for a fee of £45.3m from Atletico Madrid after joining the club in 2011.

2. Inaki Williams (£25.00m)

Inaki Williams against Brazil

The 28-year-old is currently second most expensive player following his nationality switch to play for Ghana.

The Athletic Club forward is yet to register his first goal for the West African side.

3. Kalmadeen Sulemana (£18.00m)

Sulemana, who was shortlisted for the 2022 CAF Young Player Awards, is the current record holder of the most expensive Ghanaian under age 21.

The 20-year-old’s market value rose from 9 million euros to 18m after his debut season with Stade Rennais.

4. Mohammed Salisu (£18.00m)

Southampton defender, Mohammed Salisu, sits fourth in the order of expensive players after making himself available for the Black Stars.

The 23-year-old made his debut for the senior national team in the recent pre- World Cup games with Brazil and Nicaragua which ended 3-0 defeat and 1-0 win respectively.

Salisu’s market value skyrocketed after two seasons with The Saints after joining from Real Valladolid for a fee worth £10.9m.

5. Tariq Lamptey – £18.00m

Brighton and Hove Albion defender, Tariq Lamptey, is considered the most expensive youngster in the squad second to Sulemana.

The former Chelsea defender is one of five players who completed nationality switches from European nations in July 2022 to play for Ghana ahead of the World Cup.

6. Daniel Amartey – £15.00m

Daniel Amartey

Surprisingly yet impressive, Ghanaian powerhouse, Daniel Amartey, came sixth as the most expensive player in the squad ahead of the tournament.

7. Mohammed Kudus – £10.00m

Mohammed Kudus celebrates against Liverpool\

With series of injuries slowing down his development in his first two seasons with the Dutch giants, Kudus whose market value rose to 15 million euros has now dropped to £10m.

However, his recent fine form with club this season cannot go unnoticed as he has been listed in the September Team of the Month.

The 22-year-old has registered eight goals and one assist in 12 matches in the ongoing season for Ajax.

Meanwhile, in what seems to be a surprising inclusion in the provisional squad, Hudson Odoi could join the seven most expensive players if he represents the Black Stars in Qatar.