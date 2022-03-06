President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has urged Ghanaians to contribute their quota to ensure maximum satisfaction in all sectors of Ghana.

Speaking at the 65th Independence Day Celebration under the theme ‘Working Together, Bouncing back Together’, President Akufo-Addo admonished the citizenry to put political, religious and ethnic differences aside for the common goal.

He explained that this year’s theme puts a duty on all Ghanaians to be as patriotic as they can and love Ghana.

Just as the founding fathers toiled with their sweat and blood to put Ghana on the oath of attainment of success, President Akufo-Addo expects his subjects to do same.

Without neglecting the beauty of diversity, the president urged all to ensure their differences do not undermine the course of the nation.

“The democratic system of Ghana operates and acknowledges that we are bound to have differences of opinion. We must, however, recognise that the expression of those diverse views should not undermine the fundamental unity we need to form to advance the course of our nation,” he urged.

Citizens are expected to contribute their own quota to the development of the great nation, as Ghana tows the line of becoming self-reliant and finding Ghanaian solution to Ghanaian problems.

Making reference to the famous quote ‘My country right or Wrong’ President Akufo-Addo urged for the positives in the country to be kept right and wrong choices must be acted upon to set things right.

The first gentleman of Ghana also reminded the citizenry of their patriotic calling for accountability and transparency.

“When those put in charge of running affairs get it wrong, we must have the courage to say so. That is our patriotic duty. But, we must not in any given opportunity run down our nation’s name simply because we can, all to achieve a narrow parochial or partisan interest,” he added.