A purse, which owner is thought to be Elsie Ampofo, a 26-year-old Ghanaian lady, has been found in a mall in Ghana containing almost GH¢20,000 cash.

According to the finder whose identity is simply described as City Hairs, the lady left the purse at the mall late in the night about 11: pm.

City Hairs encouraged everyone to share or repost the photo so that it reaches the lady soon, as she is probably in tears over the money she probably thought would be gone forever.

The report also indicates that anyone who knows her could get in touch so the money could be sent back to her.

Although the kindhearted individual, who found the purse and decided to disclose it to the public’s identity is not clear, many have been reacting online.

Henryta Tamakloe said: How do you keep such an amount in one purse?

Dadzie Julius blessed the kindhearted person who found the purse: Humble hearted… You are one of Ghana’s celebrities.

