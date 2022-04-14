The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) has kick started processes leading to the 2022 major tariff review.

This was made known to JoyNews during an interview with the head of Corporate Communication, Ali Simon Jarana.

Mr Jarana indicated that the board of the commission has approved the rate setting guidelines which is key in the determination of the tariffs.

According to him, the commission has received proposals from the public utility service providers for a tariff review and has commenced a pre-tariff hearing process for the utilities.

At this stage a platform is provided for the utilities to defend their proposals for either an upward or downward review of tariff, he noted.

“The commission would also be carrying out a pre tariff and post tariff engagements with relevant stakeholders; including the media, parliamentary select committee on mines and energy, civil society, the presidency, IPPs, political parties and the general public on these proposals before a final determination is made,” the head of Corporate Communications added.

When asked whether there will be an upward review, Mr Jarana said, “it will be premature to indicate that there will either be an upward or downward review because there is a procedure in the determination of tariffs and would therefore want to follow the process to the letter.”

However, he was quick to add that, the commission is like a “double edge sword” where the interest of the consuming public and the utility service providers are all protected.

Meanwhile, Ghana Water Company Limited and Northern Electricity Distribution Company are calling for an increase in tariff due to the rising cost of materials and the depreciation of the cedi.