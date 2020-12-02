It is less than five days to the 2020 Ghana presidential elections and the main candidates are incumbent President Nana Akufo-Addo and former President John Mahama.

Last month, sportsbook giant, Mybet.Africa put out its odds for the elections, allowing punters to place their bets on who they believe will emerge winner.

After monitoring the betting pattern, Mybet.Africa have revealed punters favour Akufo-Addo to win the election.

“We are elated to see the betting pattern from punters and currently the bets are leaning in favour of the president”.

Mybet.africa had to twice adapt election odds to cater to the current trend in customer betting behaviour.

“Just to be clear: what people bet and what they vote might be two very different things,” Mybet.Africa said in a statement.

Ghanaians will go to the polls come December 7 to elect a president who will manage the country’s economic resource and steer the affairs of the country for the next four years.

Mybet.africa stands for a peaceful election and wish all the presidential aspirants good luck in their quest for the highest seat of the land.

Ghana presidential odds – https://bit.ly/36OnbWj

Next President Odds Most Votes First Round odds

Akufo-Addo 1.60 Akufo-Addo 1.50

John Mahama 2.10 John Mahama 2.20

Neither 25.00 Neither 25.00