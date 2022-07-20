Brother of late President John Atta Mills has challenged founder of the Atta Mills Institute, Koku Anyidoho, to publish his late daughter’s autopsy report before he produces his brother’s own.

Samuel Atta Mills maintained that, as a family they know what killed the late President and no one can compel them to make it public.

Mr Mills, who is also the Member of Parliament for Komenda Edina Eguafo Abrem (KEEA), made the comment after a similar challenge was thrown to him by Mr Anyidoho.

He challenged him to produce late Mr Mills’ autopsy report if he claimed he was present when the late President died.

“Tell him to produce the autopsy report of the death of his brother…Where is the autopsy report of the death of your brother? Sammy Atta Mills has questions to answer,” he said.

In reply on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday, Mr Mills said Mr Anyidoho has no locus to demand that.

He stated emphatically that, as a family they received the autopsy report at the 37 Military Hospital and used it to get the burial permit from the Accra Metropolitan Assembly before the late President was buried.

“As a family we have the autopsy report; we know what killed our brother, case closed,” the MP for KEEA fumed.

What he must concern himself with, he said, is for him to also publish the autopsy report of his late daughter in the media.

Mr Mills said they won’t allow Mr Anyidoho, who worked with his late brother for only six years, desecrate his grave.